PCSD searching for missing woman with schizophrenia

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 67-year-old Mary Tuyet Gittins. She was last seen on foot at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 near her care home in the 3500 block of West Fenton Way. According to PCSD she has schizophrenia.

Gittins is described as 4-foot-11, weighing 130 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold t-shirt, black pants and was carrying two shopping bags.

Anyone with information on the location of Gittins is asked to call 911.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.