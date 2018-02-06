PCSD searching for missing woman with schizophrenia

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the deaths of his wife and daughter. Hernando Enriquez, 44 has been charged with murder in the deaths of Sandra Enriquez, 43 and Isabelle Enriquez, 15, according to an update from the PCSD.
Green Valley detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect in the theft of cosmetics and perfume from a Green Valley Walgreens that took place on Dec. 28, 2017 and are asking for the public's help.
Authorities have released photos and video of the woman they say abandoned a newborn in a bathroom at Tucson International Airport in January.
67-year-old Mary Tuyet Gittins is described as 4-foot-11, weighing 130 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold t-shirt, black pants and was carrying two shopping bags.
There is a five-mile backup according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, it could take a little while to clear.
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.
Chaves officials say two bodies were found this morning, and they are believed to be the missing couple from Bovina.
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.
The quake struck at 9:50 p.m. local time and caused the Marshal Hotel to collapse on Tuesday.
