PCSD searching for missing woman with schizophrenia

By Tucson News Now Staff
Mary Tuyet Gittins (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Mary Tuyet Gittins (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 67-year-old Mary Tuyet Gittins.  She was last seen on foot at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6 near her care home in the 3500 block of West Fenton Way.  According to PCSD she has schizophrenia. 

Gittins is described as 4-foot-11, weighing 130 pounds with white hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gold t-shirt, black pants and was carrying two shopping bags. 

Anyone with information on the location of Gittins is asked to call 911.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

