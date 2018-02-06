PCSD searching for suspect in theft at a Green Valley Walgreens

Green Valley detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect in the theft of cosmetics and perfume from a Green Valley Walgreens that took place on Dec. 28, 2017 and are asking for the public's help.

Deputies arrived at the Walgreens at 313 West Esperanza Boulevard at 2:41 p.m. on Dec. 28 for the report of a theft. They learned that several cosmetic items including perfume and cologne had been taken by a group of individuals. According to witnesses the group consisted of one adult male and four juvenile males.

The adult suspect is described as white or Hispanic in his 40s or 50s, average height with a large build and gray facial hair. He was last seen wearing a black baseball hat, worn backwards with a gray sweatshirt and a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who would like to remain anonymous, can submit their tip via text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

