THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Former AZ House Rep Don Shooter

EDITOR'S NOTE: The following is commentary by Joe Hengemuehler, Vice President and General Manager of KOLD News 13. Viewers with responsible opposing views are welcome to respond by clicking HERE.

Recently, the Arizona House voted to expel Representative Don Shooter of Yuma after an investigation found he violated policies against sexual harassment.

It’s clear, he deserved to go given the nature and the allegations, which involved multiple women. But what is even more disturbing is that House leadership did not automatically consider a vote to remove him at first.

It nearly settled for censuring him, letting him off with a slap. It took pressure from fellow lawmakers to force an expulsion vote.

In the end, the vote was 56 to 3 to remove him, well more than the 40 the House needed.

A sure sign our lawmakers are capable of doing the right thing when they need to.

