THINK ABOUT IT EDITORIAL: Issues with Arizona schools

We have been showing you the disturbing video of violence in a local elementary school classroom, and it is not the only problem we see.

The video shows children screaming as two girls circle a desk. The two can be seen in another video, where one girl is holding a pair of scissors and an adult sits in the background, not doing anything.

The Tucson Unified School District said it fired the long-term substitute who was in charge. The violence is bad enough. But TUSD's having to rely on long-term substitutes only underscores the problems we have in Arizona about hiring teachers.

Schools should not have to rely on long-term substitutes, but that can only change if we get serious in this state about increasing teacher pay.

