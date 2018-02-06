All you need to know before attending La Fiesta de los Vaqueros

Tucson is gearing up for La Fiesta de los Vaqueros, one of the top 25 rodeos on the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) calendar.

Gates open at 11 a.m. each rodeo day inviting fans to shop an extensive Western Marketplace. Rodeo activities begin at 12:30 p.m. each day with 4 to 6 year olds participating in RAM Mutton Bustin’ and 6 to 15 year old cowboys and cowgirls competing in the Justin Junior Rodeo. Parents or guardians can enter children in these events on TucsonRodeo.com.

The Tucson Rodeo enlists over 600 professional cowboys and cowgirls competing for a share of a $400,000 purse. Order of events for each full rodeo day: Bareback Riding, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping, Saddle Bronc Riding, Women's Barrel Racing, Bull Riding.

DATES & TIMES:

Saturday, Feb. 17, First Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids' Rodeo* 12:30 p.m. Pro Rodeo 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 18, Second Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids' Rodeo 12:30 p.m., Pro Rodeo 2 p.m. Special Event: Chicks n Chaps Rodeo Clinic, 8 a.m. -11 a.m. (reservations only).

Monday-Tuesday, Feb. 19-20, 8 a.m. - Slack competition for timed events only. Tickets $5 at the gate. REACh program for school groups at 9:30, a.m. 10:30, a.m., 1:30 p.m. each day; 3,600 kids scheduled.

Wednesday, Feb. 21, no events.

Thursday, Feb. 22, Tucson Rodeo Parade 9 a.m.

Thursday, Feb. 22, Third Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids' Rodeo 12:30 p.m., Pro Rodeo 2 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 23, Fourth Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids' Rodeo 12:30 p.m. Pro Rodeo 2 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 24, Fifth Tucson Rodeo - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids' Rodeo 12:30 p.m. Pro Rodeo 2 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 25, Tucson Rodeo Finals - Gates open 11 a.m., Kids' Rodeo 12:30 p.m. Pro Rodeo 2 p.m.

*Kids' Rodeo includes RAM Mutton Bustin' for 4, 5 and 6 year olds; Justin Junior Rodeo for boys and girls 6–12.

Each performance day ends about 4:15 p.m.; Coors Barn Dance begins immediately following rodeo.

Tickets are $15-$31 (all taxes and fees included) and are available in at TucsonRodeo.com, or by calling (520) 741-2233.

ARENA:

Tucson Rodeo Grounds, 4823 S. 6th Ave. - Northeast corner of Irvington Road and S. 6th Ave.

PUBLIC INFORMATION:

E-mail: info@tucsonrodeo.com. Call (520) 741-2233, or (800) 964-5662. Write Tucson Rodeo, P.O. Box 11006, Tucson, AZ 85734. Website: TucsonRodeo.com. Public Safety procedures will be implemented at all entry points to the Tucson Rodeo. Visit the Know Before You Go page.





RODEO TICKET LOCATIONS and PRICES:

Purchase tickets at TucsonRodeo.com; by phone at (520) 741-2233 or (800) 964-5662; in person at the Tucson Rodeo Ticket Office, 4823 S. 6th Ave. Rodeo tickets from $15-$32; Vaquero Club tickets $70 (includes all taxes and fees). Tickets purchased online can be printed at home or downloaded to smartphones at no extra charge.

PARKING:

Main lot at Tucson Rodeo Grounds, $7 per car.

RODEO EVENTS:

Bareback riding, steer wrestling, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping and bull riding sanctioned by the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA); women’s barrel racing sanctioned by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA). Purse is $450,000. Pre-rodeo events include kids' RAM Mutton Bustin' and the Justin Junior Rodeo.

The Coors Barn Dance begins each full rodeo day after the last bull bucks (about 4:15 p.m.). A parent of guardian must accompany patrons under 21 years. The dance at the Tucson Rodeo Grounds features live entertainment. Admission is $5; kids under 13 years old admitted free when accompanied by an adult.

The Coors Barn opens each Rodeo day at noon and is available to Barn Dance ticket holders to use throughout the day. The Barn offers beverage services and a live feed of the rodeo action.

FORMAT:

The Tucson Rodeo features six rodeos. The top 12 cowboys and cowgirls from the Saturday-Saturday rodeo performances return on Sunday, February 25 for the Tucson Rodeo Finals. The Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA) sanctions the Tucson Rodeo.

Slack competition for barrel racing, steer wrestling, tie-down and team roping on Feb. 19 and 20 is open to the public; $5 general admission; tickets available at the gate only. Free admission for school groups (no reservations necessary). Parking is free. Slack does not include roughstock events (bull riding, bareback and saddle bronc riding). Slack does not include any entertainment features.

CONTRIBUTORS:

Livestock provided by Beutler & Son Rodeo Company from Elk City, Okla. Bennie Beutler is honored in the ProRodeo Hall of Fame.

Announcer Will Rasmussen calls the play by play.

ProRodeo Clown and Barrel Man Mark Swingler entertains.

Six-time PRCA Bullfighter of the Year Dusty Tuckness along with Wacey Muncell and Nathan Harp protect ejected cowboys during the bull riding competition.

Justin Sports Medicine Team provides onsite medical and rehabilitation services for the cowboys.

Hundreds of volunteers serve as ushers, ticket sellers, parking attendants and ground hands.

TUCSON RODEO COMMITTEE

La Fiesta de los Vaqueros is staged by the nonprofit Tucson Rodeo Committee, Inc. A portion of the rodeo proceeds benefits community groups including Lion’s Clubs, 4-H Clubs and Rotary Clubs.

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.