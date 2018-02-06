Nominations open for Cochise County Teacher of the Year

Members of the public are being invited by the Cochise County Superintendent Office to submit their nominations for teacher of the year.

Nominations are also being sought for special projects that schools and local citizens believe are worthy of recognition.

“Is there an educator you would like to see honored? Is there a special project that has impacted your campus, community or district?” said Superintendent Jacqui Clay.

A selection committee will evaluate the nominations received from both schools and the public. The committee will choose one top elementary, middle, and high school teacher.

The teacher with the highest score will be named the 2018 Cochise County Teacher of the Year at an awards ceremony and banquet hosted by the Cochise Education Foundation on Friday, April 6, at Thunder Mountain Activity Center, Fort Huachuca.

“This year we will have open nominations, which means anyone in Cochise County has the opportunity to nominate the teacher of their choice,” explained Clay. “The only exception is the New Teacher of the Year nomination. A principal or superintendent must submit that form.”

The due date for nominations is February 28 by 5 p.m. To download the Teacher of the Year and Special Projects nomination forms visit https://www.cochise.az.gov/schools/home

All forms can be mailed to Cochise Education Foundation, PO Drawer 493, Bisbee, AZ 85603, or emailed to Johanna Scott at jhscott@cochise.az.gov.

Donations of merchandise or gift certificates are also being requested for teacher awards and raffle prizes. They can be sent to the address above or arrangements can be made to pick them up. All donors will be acknowledged during the ceremony and in the printed program.

“Please help us recognize our outstanding teachers in Cochise County by contributing to this special event,” added Clay.

