Quail Run Elementary principal is GCU STEM principal of the month

Grand Canyon University recently announced Andrea Divijak, Quail Run Elementary principal, is the Grand Canyon University STEM principal for January 2018. GCU is honored to recognize principals who have demonstrated creativity and vision in implementing or supporting STEM related pathways and programs at their school.

Divijak was honored during a surprise staff meeting on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

Jennifer Johnson, Director of Academic Alliances/Strategic Educational Alliances and Caroline Lob, architect for GCU from Suoll Architects, presented Divijak with the award on Monday, Feb. 5 at Quail Run Elementary School.

Andrea Divijak has served as principal of Quail Run Elementary since 2015. Prior to Quail Run, she has served in a variety of roles in her twenty years in the field of education, including as a teacher, instructional support leader, athletic coach, and associate principal. Under her leadership, Quail Run Elementary became one of just two Code to the Future Computer Science Immersion Elementary Schools in the state of Arizona, where teachers integrate coding, Lego robotics, and creating Minecraft computer science games with curriculum content in language arts, math, science and social studies.

Quail Run is also recognized as a part of the initial cohort for Arizona's first STEM School Community of Practice. Students are regularly exposed to real-world, scientific problem-solving by participating in science fair activities including SARSEF (Southern Arizona Research, Science and Engineering Foundation).

This past spring, six individual Quail Run student received awards, and Quail Run was recognized as one of the first three schools in Southern Arizona to be SARSEF endorsed. Through the 21st century grant program, a competitive grant pursed by Divijak, students are exposed to relevant, hands-on science instruction through a variety of enriching classes before and/or after school.

In addition, summer offerings include STEM camp and Camp Invention. These opportunities provide opportunities for students to create and solve problems in the science arena, disassemble machines, learn through hands-on activities, and build skills through fast-paced, high-energy games.

