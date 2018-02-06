APP EXTRA: Digital devices could be damaging our eyes

Tablets, phones and laptops are a huge part of our daily lives.

Our children are using these digital devices at a younger age than every before and it could be causing permanent eye damage.

Tucson News Now's Brooke Wagner dug into the problem to find out why it happens and what what can be done to prevent it.

Watch KOLD News 13 at 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 to find out what Brooke uncovered.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.