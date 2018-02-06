APP EXTRA: Digital devices could be damaging our eyes - Tucson News Now

APP EXTRA: Digital devices could be damaging our eyes

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

Tablets, phones and laptops are a huge part of our daily lives.

Our children are using these digital devices at a younger age than every before and it could be causing permanent eye damage.

Tucson News Now's Brooke Wagner dug into the problem to find out why it happens and what what can be done to prevent it.

Watch KOLD News 13 at 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 8 to find out what Brooke uncovered.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

  • Local newsMore>>

  • Downtown plan clears homeless from Jocame Park

    Downtown plan clears homeless from Jocame Park

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 9:15 PM EST2018-02-07 02:15:12 GMT
    Jacome Park (Source: Tucson News Now)Jacome Park (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Since last fall when the partnership, in conjunction with Old Pueblo Community Services, started a new program called "dtp connects" crime has dropped 93 percent, chronic homelessness by 73 percent and the homeless have disappeared from the park.

    Since last fall when the partnership, in conjunction with Old Pueblo Community Services, started a new program called "dtp connects" crime has dropped 93 percent, chronic homelessness by 73 percent and the homeless have disappeared from the park.

  • APP EXTRA: Digital devices could be damaging our eyes

    APP EXTRA: Digital devices could be damaging our eyes

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 8:24 PM EST2018-02-07 01:24:15 GMT

    Tablets, phones and , laptops are a huge part of our daily lives and can be causing major eye problems for our children.

    Tablets, phones and , laptops are a huge part of our daily lives and can be causing major eye problems for our children.

  • breaking

    UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed on Drexel Road

    UPDATE: Authorities identify pedestrian killed on Drexel Road

    Tuesday, February 6 2018 7:03 PM EST2018-02-07 00:03:38 GMT
    Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Drexel near Mission Road. (Source: Tucson News Now)Pima County Sheriff's Department investigating fatal pedestrian crash on Drexel near Mission Road. (Source: Tucson News Now)

    Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.  No further information was immediately known.   

    Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible.  No further information was immediately known.   

    •   
Powered by Frankly