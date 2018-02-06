Downtown plan clears homeless from Jocame Park

Since last fall when the partnership, in conjunction with Old Pueblo Community Services, started a new program called "dtp connects" crime has dropped 93 percent, chronic homelessness by 73 percent and the homeless have disappeared from the park.
Tablets, phones and , laptops are a huge part of our daily lives and can be causing major eye problems for our children.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No further information was immediately known.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the deaths of his wife and daughter. Hernando Enriquez, 44 has been charged with murder in the deaths of Sandra Enriquez, 43 and Isabelle Enriquez, 15, according to an update from the PCSD.
Green Valley detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are searching for a suspect in the theft of cosmetics and perfume from a Green Valley Walgreens that took place on Dec. 28, 2017 and are asking for the public's help.
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
Germaine Moore, the man who police believe sexually assaulted a young girl in a video that went viral on social media, has been taken into custody.
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot Tuesday morning in New Orleans, his family says.
Could the 14th time be the charm for the Schwandt family?
Former Crimson Tide pass rush specialist Jeremy Nunley, a part of one of the most heralded defensive lines in Alabama football history, has died at the of 46. Nunley, a native of Tennessee, suffered a heart attack Monday night.
A body was reportedly found in water near Southern University's campus Tuesday afternoon.
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.
Trash bags filled with decomposing animals, including cats and dogs, have been found dumped near Lafayette, Louisiana.
