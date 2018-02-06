Strange light in the Arizona sky explained

There was a strange light in the skies above Arizona, in fact around the U.S. and many people were wondering what it was, so were we.

The answer is a simple one, it's the SpaceX solar orbit insertion burn.

Here is a look at it from the MMT Observatory on Mt. Hopkins, a joint facility of the Smithsonian Institution and the University of Arizona.

This wasn't a regular rocket, it was the Falcon Heavy, the world's most powerful operational rocket that will eventually orbit around the sun.

