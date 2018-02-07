Good Samaritan shares story of returning stolen ashes to family

Photo of Edward Janes, whose ashes were stolen and have been returned to his daughter. (Source: Tucson News Now)

They were stolen, dumped, and then found. Edward Janes' cremains are back safe in his family's possession after his daughter's public plea to get them back from burglars.

Victoria, who asked us not to use her last name, talked over the phone with Leslie Janes Moll on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

"I've been there," Victoria said while on the phone with Leslie. "It broke my heart when I saw that. I'm like, 'it needs to go to the right person. It needs to go home.'"

Yes, this was the same Leslie Janes Moll who, one week ago, was desperate to find her father's ashes after they were allegedly stolen.

"Do I want my other things back? Sure. But do I want my father back? I want my father back more than I want any of the rest of it," Leslie said. "You want my purses? Keep my purses. You want my TV? Keep it. But bring me back my father," she told Tucson News Now.

She returned from a couple days out of town on Wednesday, Jan. 24, to find her home had been ransacked and many of her valuables were stolen. She said the thieves broke in through the back door by smashing the glass window.

The velvet bag holding Edward Janes' ashes once sat on a table in her den at 4559 E. Malvern Street in Tucson. They were the physical remains of the man who died one year ago, in Jan. 2017, following a stroke.

"Honestly, the whole thing just broke my heart," Victoria said.

Little did both women know, the answer was right around the corner and down the alley around the corner from Victoria's home.

She saw the plastic bag with the metal identification tag laying in the alleyway around the corner from Janes Moll's home. The ID tag had a serial number and listed the mortuary, allowing Tucson police to connect the ashes back to Edward Janes' family.

"It hits home because I have so many friends who have lost loved ones - and not to be able to get them replaced," Victoria said. "It's really overwhelming to give someone back something so personal. Hearing how happy she was to get her father back. It felt really good."

