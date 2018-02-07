Good Samaritan shares story of returning stolen ashes to family

They were stolen, dumped, and then found. Edward Janes' cremains are back safe in his family's possession after his daughter's public plea to get them back from burglars.
There was a strange light in the skies above Arizona, in fact around the U.S. and many people were wondering what it was, so were we.
It’s clear, he deserved to go given the nature and the allegations, which involved multiple women. But what is even more disturbing is that House leadership did not automatically consider a vote to remove him at first.
Since last fall when the partnership, in conjunction with Old Pueblo Community Services, started a new program called "dtp connects" crime has dropped 93 percent, chronic homelessness by 73 percent and the homeless have disappeared from the park.
Tablets, phones and , laptops are a huge part of our daily lives and can be causing major eye problems for our children.
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.
