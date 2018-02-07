Wear black to raise awareness of people living in poverty

The Junior League of Tucson is launching a week-long event called The Little Black Dress Initiative. It is a campaign to raise awareness around the issue of poverty in our community.

People are asked to wear one black dress or outfit for five days the week of Feb. 5-9. Participants are a visual representation of the effects poverty has on the lack of choice and resources some families face.

Katie Leary, Vice President of Community Impact at the Junior League of Tucson, said in Tucson in 2015 the poverty rate was 19.3 percent.

She said the Junior League has seen how poverty has affected a child’s ability to be ready to learn.

“Students below the poverty line might not be able to access food for nutrition, physical fitness,” she said. “That can impact their schooling,” she said.

The Junior League of Tucson has teamed up to help Youth On Their Own and the Amphi Foundation. For more information about those organizations or if you would like to donate to the initiative, click HERE.

