Wear black to raise awareness of people living in poverty

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the deaths of his wife and daughter. Hernando Enriquez, 44 has been charged with murder in the deaths of Sandra Enriquez, 43 and Isabelle Enriquez, 15, according to an update from the PCSD.
UA police will be stationed along East Sixth Avenue between North Campbell and North Euclid avenues on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The festival, which will have 175 art booths, is scheduled to run through Sunday, Feb. 11, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.
People are asked to wear one black dress or outfit for five days as a visual representation of the effects poverty has on the lack of choice and resources some families face.
They were stolen, dumped, and then found. Edward Janes' cremains are back safe in his family's possession after his daughter's public plea to get them back from burglars.
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.
Researchers are optimistic about the vaccine helping cancer patients after successfully testing it on mice.
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
The leader of the Black Lives Matter movement in Charleston died after being shot in New Orleans, police said.
Savannah Police have charged a 15-year-old with murder in the fatal shooting at a Savannah funeral home over the weekend.
A 13-year-old boy goes into action, taking the wheel, when a school bus driver suffered a medical emergency.
The U.S. recall covers more than 30 models from the 2008 through 2011 model years.
