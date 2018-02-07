Increased patrols near UA campus aimed at pedestrian safety

U of A students say they’re always on alert while walking, biking or skateboarding around campus. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Be prepared to see more patrols near the University of Arizona as police aim to raise awareness about pedestrian safety.

The UAPD traffic unit will be stationed along East Sixth Avenue between North Campbell and North Euclid avenues on Wednesday, Feb. 7, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The department usually conducts these operations a few times a year, but they are now hoping to do them twice a month.

Officers will look for violations including distracted driving, ignoring traffic lights and stop signs, and not using crosswalks.

The campaign is intended to be educational, meaning officers will not be focusing on ticketing people. Instead they’re hoping to educate them.

However, some citations may be given for major violations.

The police department said it reviews statistics and works with the Tucson Police Department to bring awareness to pedestrian safety.

Since the beginning of the year, six people have been hit and killed on roadways across the Tucson metro, most recently on Monday, Feb. 5. This follows a record year of deadly crashes involving pedestrians.

Meanwhile, U of A students say they’re always on alert while walking, biking or skateboarding around campus.

“A lot of times, I found people walking aren’t really looking, but at the same time bikers get careless, too,” student Nick Sierpina said.

“There was one time I was crossing ... a car came really close to me,” Susan Dauz said.

They said the extra enforcement will provide more peace of mind as they make their way to and from class.

“It’s really reassuring knowing that the cars are actually going to stop once you’re crossing .. because I’ve seen some incidents around campus,” Dauz said.

“I’m sure less accidents are going to happen because of that and it makes me feel good that they’re doing something to help the students,” Drew Kacer said.

Police are scheduled to conduct another operation Wednesday, Feb. 21, along East Speedway Boulevard from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.

