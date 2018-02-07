Tubac festival attracts artists from around the country

The 59th annual Tubac Festival of the Arts, featuring artists from around the country, opens on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

The festival, which will have 175 art booths, is scheduled to run through Sunday, Feb. 11, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The event is free, but parking is $8. A free trolley service will take visitors to and from the parking lots and around Tubac village.

Just head south on I-19 and take the Tubac Exit (No. 34).

