Hereford man facing multiple drug charges

A Hereford man is facing drug charges after police arrested him on Monday, Feb. 5.

According to Sierra Vista police, 39-year-old Casey Sisco is being held in the Cochise County jail on a $50,000 bond.

He is charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug for sale, possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sale, 16 counts of misconduct involving weapons, and five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

The Sierra Vista Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety and US Border Patrol served a search warrant on Sisco's home in the 6800 block of South Ranch Road in Hereford. According to a SVPD news release, authorities found more than 60 grams of methamphetamine, more than 22 grams of heroin, nearly a pound of marijuana, and more than $5,500 in cash. They also found eight guns, including one that had been reported stolen in the Tucson area. An illegal immigrant was found hiding in a building on the property.

The three-month investigation began after police received multiple tips that Sisco was allegedly selling the drugs and that he was involved in transporting illegal immigrants to central Arizona.

