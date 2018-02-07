Dunkin’ Donuts dumping foam cups by 2020

Dunkin’ Donuts will eliminate styrofoam cups from all of its stores by 2020, the company announced on Wednesday, Feb. 7. (Source: Dunkin’ Donuts)

Dunkin’ Donuts will eliminate foam cups from all of its stores by 2020.

The company made the announcement in a news release on Wednesday, Feb. 7.

"As part of its commitment to serve both people and the planet responsibly, Dunkin’ Donuts announced plans to eliminate all polystyrene foam cups in its global supply chain beginning in spring 2018, with a targeted completion date of 2020," the company said in the release.

In the U.S., Dunkin' Donuts will begin using double-walled paper cups. The company said most of its international stores already use paper cups.

It is a move that has been in the works for years.

Business Insider said in a 2016 report that Dunkin’ Donuts began searching for alternatives to foam cups in 2012.

WANT MORE? Download our Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.