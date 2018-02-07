Marana council names town manager

The Marana Town Council appointed Jamsheed Mehta as town manager on Tuesday, Feb. 6.

Mehta was named deputy town manager in March 2014. He replaces Gilbert Davidson, who was named chief operating officer for the state of Arizona in November 2017.

Before 2014, Mehta served as Glendale's interim assistant city manager.

Mehta has degrees in civil engineering and urban planning from the University of Kansas. He is a member of the Arizona City Manager’s Association and International City/County Managers Association.

