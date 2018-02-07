Marana council names town manager

Authorities are investigating a crash involving serious injuries on the southwest side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities are investigating a crash involving serious injuries on the southwest side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
Jamsheed Mehta replaces Gilbert Davidson, who was named chief operating officer for the state of Arizona in November 2017.
Jamsheed Mehta replaces Gilbert Davidson, who was named chief operating officer for the state of Arizona in November 2017.
Dunkin’ Donuts will eliminate foam cups from all of its stores by 2020, the company said in a news release on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
Dunkin’ Donuts will eliminate foam cups from all of its stores by 2020, the company said in a news release on Wednesday, Feb. 7.
According to police, 39-year-old Casey Sisco of Hereford is being held in the Cochise County jail on a $50,000 bond.
According to police, 39-year-old Casey Sisco of Hereford is being held in the Cochise County jail on a $50,000 bond.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the deaths of his wife and daughter. Hernando Enriquez, 44 has been charged with murder in the deaths of Sandra Enriquez, 43 and Isabelle Enriquez, 15, according to an update from the PCSD.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the deaths of his wife and daughter. Hernando Enriquez, 44 has been charged with murder in the deaths of Sandra Enriquez, 43 and Isabelle Enriquez, 15, according to an update from the PCSD.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
Cheddar Man was discovered in 1903 and is believed to be 10,000 years old.
Cheddar Man was discovered in 1903 and is believed to be 10,000 years old.
If there is an exact science to a proper Super Bowl celebration, some Eagles fans missed the mark. Case and point: A food fight and riot that took place inside a Sunoco gas station in South Broad Street in Philadelphia.
If there is an exact science to a proper Super Bowl celebration, some Eagles fans missed the mark. Case and point: A food fight and riot that took place inside a Sunoco gas station in South Broad Street in Philadelphia.
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.
According to the New Hanover County Detention Center, Kelly has been charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor or two counts of indecent liberties with a student.
According to the New Hanover County Detention Center, Kelly has been charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor or two counts of indecent liberties with a student.