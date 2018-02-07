Authorities responding to serious crash on southwest side - Tucson News Now

BREAKING

Authorities responding to serious crash on southwest side

By Tucson News Now Staff
Crash on Valencia. (Source: Tucson Police Department) Crash on Valencia. (Source: Tucson Police Department)
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
PIMA COUNTY, AZ ( Tucson News Now) -

Authorities are investigating a crash involving serious injuries on the southwest side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said eastbound traffic on Valencia Road has been shutdown near South Mission Road.

Tucson News Now has a crew headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this and other live, local, late breaking stories.

