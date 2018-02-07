Herbal supplement kratom contains opioids, regulators say

AP count: Nearly 11.8M enroll for Obama health law in 2018, only 3 percent less than last year despite Trump's repeal push.
AP count: Nearly 11.8M enroll for Obama health law in 2018, only 3 percent less than last year despite Trump's repeal push.
Doctors have treated a second patient in a historic gene editing study in California.
Doctors have treated a second patient in a historic gene editing study in California.
U.S. health authorities say a herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain treatment contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national drug abuse crisis.
U.S. health authorities say a herbal supplement promoted as an alternative pain treatment contains the same chemicals found in opioids, the addictive family of drugs at the center of a national drug abuse crisis.
Government studies offer no clear answers on safety of cellphone radiation.
Government studies offer no clear answers on safety of cellphone radiation.
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.
Gloria Copeland, who has been a member of President Trump's religious advisory council, is telling followers to "inoculate yourself with the word of God" from the flu.
Gloria Copeland, who has been a member of President Trump's religious advisory council, is telling followers to "inoculate yourself with the word of God" from the flu.
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.
People gathered outside North Charleston City Hall Tuesday night to remember the leader of Charleston's Black Lives Matter movement who died in New Orleans.
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.
A Jonesboro restaurant owner is facing formal charges of rape and human trafficking.
A Jonesboro restaurant owner is facing formal charges of rape and human trafficking.