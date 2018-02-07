KOLD INVESTIGATES: Preventing panic

High school athletes from all across the country are signing on the dotted line today, National Signing Day.
The incident happened on Jan. 24 at a Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road, south of Drexel.
Any time the Federal Drug Administration shouts down kratom, the owners of Miracle Koffee in Tucson notice an increase in business. The shop on Broadway Boulevard east of Campbell Avenue doesn't sell coffee, it specializes in powders and capsules of kratom.
Border Patrol agents arrested 44-year-old Rey Guzman-Vidals near Ajo, Arizona for illegally entering the United States.
Jim Fisher, the Technical Communications Manager for Pima County’s Emergency Management Office, says there are several safeguards in place to prevent a situation like the false alert that went out in Hawaii.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.
Charges have been filed against Germaine Moore, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.
The number of possible flu-related deaths under investigation in Alabama continues to rise, according to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
A Texas couple found out the house they thought was stolen was repossessed.
