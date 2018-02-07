Fugitive wanted for child molestation arrested near Ajo

Border Patrol agents assigned to the Ajo Station arrested a Mexican national Monday night, Feb. 5 wanted by King County Sheriff’s Office in Seattle for child molestation.

Agents arrested 44-year-old Rey Guzman-Vidals near Ajo, Arizona for illegally entering the United States. During processing, agents conducted a records check and learned of Guzman’s arrest warrant in Washington.

Guzman is being processed for immigration violations and will be returned to Seattle to face prosecution. Guzman is the second fugitive child molester arrested this week by Tucson Sector Border Patrol agents.

All persons apprehended by the Border Patrol undergo criminal history checks using biometrics to ensure illegal immigrants with criminal histories are positively identified.

