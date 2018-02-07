Fugitive wanted for child molestation arrested near Ajo

The incident happened on Jan. 24 at a Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road, south of Drexel.
Border Patrol agents arrested 44-year-old Rey Guzman-Vidals near Ajo, Arizona for illegally entering the United States.
According to police, 39-year-old Casey Sisco of Hereford is being held in the Cochise County jail on a $50,000 bond.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man in connection with the deaths of his wife and daughter. Hernando Enriquez, 44 has been charged with murder in the deaths of Sandra Enriquez, 43 and Isabelle Enriquez, 15, according to an update from the PCSD.
Police say a woman killed at a Mesa nail salon Friday evening was a customer at the salon.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
A dead person remained undetected inside a police impound lot for seven weeks.
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.
Charges have been filed against Germaine Moore, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.
A Millbrook man, wanted in connection with a video depicting the sexual assault of a young girl, has been taken into custody.
A family friend described the man as “not in a good place as far as mental health at all.”
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.
The number of possible flu-related deaths under investigation in Alabama continues to rise, according to the latest data from the Alabama Department of Public Health.
A Texas couple found out the house they thought was stolen was repossessed.
