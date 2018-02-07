PCSD searching for Circle K robbery suspect

Robbery Assault detectives with the Pima County Sheriff's Department are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the suspect in a January 2018 armed robbery.

The incident happened on Jan. 24 at a Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road, south of Drexel. Deputies received a call at 3:40 p.m. about an armed robbery at the south side convenience store. They learned that the suspect had been waiting in line to purchase items and became impatient with the clerk, he took a knife from his sweater and told the clerk to hurry up. According to PCSD the suspect then took the items and left without paying for them.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic male in his 20s or 30s, from 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-8, weighing 150 pounds. He was last seen wearing a hat with a logo, a black sweater with light-colored writing, blue jeans and tennis shoes.

According to PCSD the suspect is thought to live in the Palo Verde and Benson Highway area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911. Those who want to remain anonymous may submit their tip via text, phone, or by going to 88CRIME.org.

