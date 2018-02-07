Tucson water rates expected to rise

Jim Fisher, the Technical Communications Manager for Pima County’s Emergency Management Office, says there are several safeguards in place to prevent a situation like the false alert that went out in Hawaii.
Authorities are investigating a crash involving serious injuries on the southwest side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.
Any time the Federal Drug Administration shouts down kratom, the owners of Miracle Koffee in Tucson notice an increase in business. The shop on Broadway Boulevard east of Campbell Avenue doesn't sell coffee, it specializes in powders and capsules of kratom.
High school athletes from all across the country are signing on the dotted line today, National Signing Day.
Tucson water customers will likely see a 7 to 8 percent rate hike starting in July. The Citizens Water Advisory Committee has finished work on a series of alternatives to be presented to the Tucson City Council late this month for possible approval in March.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.
Charges have been filed against Germaine Moore, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.
The trial of Shelby Taylor, the woman accused of leaving her newborn baby in a dumpster, resumed Tuesday at 9:30 a.m.
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.
Officials reportedly heard noises and called in sniffing dogs, who confirmed something was alive inside the box.
Multiple school systems have announced closures because of the flu epidemic.
A Texas couple found out the house they thought was stolen was repossessed.
As the flu outbreak continues to grip the nation, a healthcare company has named Georgia as the sickest state in the U.S.
