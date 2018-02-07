Wildcat FB adds to 2018 class

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Arizona football program and head coach Kevin Sumlin announced four additions to the 2018 recruiting class. Safety Dayven Coleman, quarterbacks Kevin Doyle and Jamarye Joiner, and defensive end Adam Plant join a group of 16 student-athletes announced in December as part of the new early signing period.

“This is a very balanced class with talented players on both sides of the ball,” Sumlin said. “The majority of our players signed in December, but we are excited about today’s additions to what is a group of young men that we are excited about. Our entire staff is looking forward to getting this group to campus and becoming a part of our program and our community.”

The additions Wednesday bring the current class to 20 student-athletes, 11 of which are on offense and nine on defense. The class is comprised of 10 players from California, four from Texas, three from Arizona and one each from Georgia, Nevada and Pennsylvania.

Wednesday’s announcements for Doyle and Joiner give the Wildcats a pair of quarterbacks in their 2018 recruiting class. Meanwhile, Coleman adds another versatile athlete in the secondary, while Plant offers size and athleticism for the defensive front.

The 20-player class focused heavily on adding size to the lines on either side of the ball. Over a third of the total class – three offensive linemen and four defensive linemen – will bolster the depth in the trenches.

Among the December signees, three are already enrolled an on campus. Defensive linemen PJ Johnson and Mykee Irving join offensive linemen David Watson as the early arrivals.

2018 Arizona Football Recruiting Class

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Hometown (High School/Previous School)

Tre Adams WR 6-3 190 Frisco, Texas (Wakeland HS)

Jailen Bailey WR 5-11 180 San Diego, Calif. (Lincoln HS)

Steven Bailey OL 6-2 290 Litchfield Park, Ariz. (Peoria Centennial HS/Glendale CC)

McKenzie Barnes CB 6-2 170 Fresno, Calif. (Edison HS)

Dayven Coleman S 6-2 210 Mesquite, Texas (West Mesquite HS)

Kevin Doyle QB 6-3 210 West Chester, Pa. (Washington [D.C.] Saint John’s)

Jhevon Hill CB 6-3 185 San Bernadino, Calif. (Cajon HS)

Mykee Irving DT 6-4 320 Calabasas, Calif. (Calabasas HS)

Issaiah Johnson LB 6-2 210 Los Alamitos, Calif. (Los Alamitos HS)

PJ Johnson DL 6-5 315 Sacramento, Calif. (Burbank HS/Sacramento State/City College of San Francisco)

Jamarye Joiner QB 6-2 200 Tucson, Ariz. (Cienega HS)

Donovan Laie OL 6-6 290 Oceanside, Calif. (Oceanside HS)

Thomas Marcus WR 6-3 180 San Diego, Calif. (San Diego HS)

Jake Peters TE 6-4 240 Rancho Santa Margarita , Calif. (Santa Margarita HS)

Adam Plant DE 6-5 240 Las Vegas, Nev. (Bishop Gorman HS)

Darrius Smith RB 5-9 170 Pearland, Texas (Dawson HS)

Nahe Sulunga DE 6-3 255 Inglewood, Calif. (Calabasas HS)

David Watson OL 6-5 290 Tucson, Ariz. (Amphi HS)

Zach Williams TE 6-3 230 Johns Creek, Ga. (Johns Creek HS)

Christian Young S 6-2 195 Richmond, Texas (Foster HS)