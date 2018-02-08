Casa Grande police searching for missing 8-year-old

The Casa Grande Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 8-year-old Aisha Tracy.

Aisha was last seen near her home near 9th Street and Peart Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7.

She has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, jean jacket and black leggings.

#Missing child



8 year old AISHA TRACY. Aisha was last seen near her home near 9th St. and Peart Rd. around 7:30 pm. She has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, jean jacket and black leggings. #CasaGrande Call #CGPD at 520-421-8700 pic.twitter.com/H2PdVt6hOz — Casa Grande Police (@CasaGrandePD) February 8, 2018

Anyone with information is asked to call the Casa Grande Police Department at 520-421-8700

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.