Casa Grande police searching for missing 8-year-old

By Tucson News Now Staff
AISHA TRACY (Source: Casa Grande Police Department) AISHA TRACY (Source: Casa Grande Police Department)
CASA GRANDE, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Casa Grande Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 8-year-old Aisha Tracy. 

Aisha was last seen near her home near 9th Street and Peart Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7.  

She has brown eyes, brown hair and was last seen wearing a pink shirt, jean jacket and black leggings. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Casa Grande Police Department at 520-421-8700

    UPDATE: 1 dead, 1 injured in crash on southwest side

    Authorities are investigating a crash involving serious injuries on the southwest side of Tucson Wednesday afternoon.

    Casa Grande police searching for missing 8-year-old

    The Casa Grande Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 8-year-old Aisha Tracy.  Aisha was last seen near her home near 9th Street and Peart Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7.   

    We watched as they set up their computer monitors and cables, connecting each piece as they readied themselves for the potential danger ahead. Yes, an underground enclosed mine existed inside the conference room on the third floor that day.

