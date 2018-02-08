Tucson's oldest, largest gem show opens Thursday

The 64th annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Show at the Tucson Convention Center runs through Sunday, Feb. 11.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to implement diverging diamond interchanges in three intersections on Phoenix-area freeways as well as the one in Pima County.
The Casa Grande Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in finding missing 8-year-old Aisha Tracy. Aisha was last seen near her home near 9th Street and Peart Road around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 7.
High school athletes from all across the country are signing on the dotted line today, National Signing Day.
FC Tucson set to join the United Soccer League's new Division III.
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.
Charges have been filed against Germaine Moore, who was arrested Tuesday in connection with a viral video showing the sexual assault of a child.
Paws has 28 toes. The 3-year-old is tied with a Canadian cat named Jake for the Guinness World Record.
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.
