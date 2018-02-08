Gray fox tests positive for rabies in Cochise County

According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the USDA said the fox that tested positive was from the Portal area, in the eastern foothills of the Chiricahua Mountains.
According to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office, the USDA said the fox that tested positive was from the Portal area, in the eastern foothills of the Chiricahua Mountains.
Paws has 28 toes. The 3-year-old is tied with a Canadian cat named Jake for the Guinness World Record.
Paws has 28 toes. The 3-year-old is tied with a Canadian cat named Jake for the Guinness World Record.
Spice is an outgoing lady and super friendly.
Spice is an outgoing lady and super friendly.
This sweet, 8-year-old was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray.
This sweet, 8-year-old was brought to The Humane Society of Southern Arizona as a stray.
“We knew the dogs were in a safe situation, receiving food and water, but ultimately, the family needs to find homes for them and they asked for our help,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach, who was on scene Thursday to assist in the rescue effort.
“We knew the dogs were in a safe situation, receiving food and water, but ultimately, the family needs to find homes for them and they asked for our help,” said PACC Director Kristen Auerbach, who was on scene Thursday to assist in the rescue effort.
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.
The four-star wide receiver sat next to his mother on National Signing Day and bypassed Tennessee and Alabama hats to choose the Florida Gators.
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.
The FDA has a new warning for a popular herbal supplement used to treat pain.
The FDA has a new warning for a popular herbal supplement used to treat pain.