Flight lands safely in Tucson after emergency alert

According to Unicode, smartphone users can expect the new emojis to be released in August or September of this year.
According to Unicode, smartphone users can expect the new emojis to be released in August or September of this year.
Kevin Sumlin will get $14.5 million over five years.
Kevin Sumlin will get $14.5 million over five years.
United flight 5479 landed safely with no apparent issues involving the landing gear.
United flight 5479 landed safely with no apparent issues involving the landing gear.
UA police will be stationed along East Sixth Avenue between North Campbell and North Euclid avenues on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
UA police will be stationed along East Sixth Avenue between North Campbell and North Euclid avenues on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Fry's Food Stores is teaming up with local charities in Arizona to help support our troops. Courageous Hearts is a fundraising effort to give back to our United States military personnel, retirees, veterans, and their families.
Fry's Food Stores is teaming up with local charities in Arizona to help support our troops. Courageous Hearts is a fundraising effort to give back to our United States military personnel, retirees, veterans, and their families.
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.
Police say four people have been stabbed during a church service at a Texas home and a man is in custody.
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.
A photo taken by a local auction site shows a body inside an impounded van.
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.