Flight lands safely in Tucson after emergency alert

A United Airlines flight was greeted by emergency personnel at Tucson International Airport after notifying the airport about a possible landing gear issue on Thursday, Feb. 8.

According to a spokeswoman for the Tucson Airport Authority, United flight 5479 landed safely with no apparent issues involving the landing gear.

The airport's fire department responded as a precaution, which is standard procedure for all alerts involving aircraft.

