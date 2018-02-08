Board of Regents approves Sumlin contract

Kevin Sumlin will get $14.5 million over five years.
A recording of a call between responding officers and dispatch a dispatcher says "multiple safes and possibly guns" were taken, though police would not confirm this.
Arizona is ranked seventh to start the NCAA Softball season in both major polls.
Lucia Alonso scored 19 points to help give Arizona their first win over Washington since 2011.
Dominic Green hit a three-point shot as time expired to give the Huskies the win over the Wildcats.
