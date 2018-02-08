Board of Regents approves Sumlin contract - Tucson News Now

Board of Regents approves Sumlin contract

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Arizona Board of Regents approved the contract for University of Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Sumlin's contract terms call for $14.5 million over five years.

He will get base pay of $2 million per year for the first two years, then $3.5 million for the next three.

