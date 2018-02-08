Board of Regents approves Sumlin contract

The Arizona Board of Regents approved the contract for University of Arizona head football coach Kevin Sumlin on Thursday, Feb. 8.

Sumlin's contract terms call for $14.5 million over five years.

He will get base pay of $2 million per year for the first two years, then $3.5 million for the next three.

MOBILE USERS: Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.