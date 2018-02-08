LOOK: 157 new emojis coming later this year

(CNN) - New Year, new emoji.

The Unicode Consortium, a nonprofit that sets the global standard for emoji, announced on Wednesday 157 new emoji options would be coming later this year.

The latest collection includes a cupcake, lobster, pirate flag and more expressive smiley faces. You can check out the full list HERE.

Emoji will soon have a variety of new hairstyles, such as curly or bald, and more hair color options, such as red and white. There will also be more animals.

According to Unicode, smartphone users can expect the new emojis to be released in August or September of this year.

