Marana named one of AZ's top-10 cities to live in

For the third straight year Marana was named one of Arizona's top-10 cities to live in by HomeSnacks.net, a website that uses recent data to paint a picture of what’s happening in a region.
Marana was ranked as the No. 10 Best City to Live In by the website. The Town was No. 8 in 2017 and No. 10 in 2016.
The website ranked each place in Arizona across a number of criteria from one to 54, with one being the best. Next, they took the average rank across all criteria, with the city posting the lowest overall score being crowned the winner of the title “Best Place To Live In Arizona”.
The criteria they used were:
Sources of criteria include the New Census Data and FBI Crime Data.
According to the website, “Marana has a long and illustrious history and its ranking in the top ten of our best places to live is just another notch in its belt.”
“Not to mention that its residents have plenty to do on the weekends,” they added.
Marana had the 7th highest household median income adjusted for cost of living at $76,484.
HomeSnacks.net tries to paint a picture of what it's like to live in places across America. To do that, they gather data from around the web to help determine a wide array of factors about where people live including safety, desirability, and culture.
WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.