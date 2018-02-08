Marana named one of AZ's top-10 cities to live in

For the third straight year Marana was named one of Arizona's top-10 cities to live in by HomeSnacks.net, a website that uses recent data to paint a picture of what’s happening in a region.

Marana was ranked as the No. 10 Best City to Live In by the website. The Town was No. 8 in 2017 and No. 10 in 2016.

The website ranked each place in Arizona across a number of criteria from one to 54, with one being the best. Next, they took the average rank across all criteria, with the city posting the lowest overall score being crowned the winner of the title “Best Place To Live In Arizona”.

The criteria they used were:

Median Home Values

Median Income

Population Density (Higher better)

Unemployment Rate

Commute Time

Crime

Education Levels

Health Insurance Coverage

Poverty rates

Sources of criteria include the New Census Data and FBI Crime Data.

According to the website, “Marana has a long and illustrious history and its ranking in the top ten of our best places to live is just another notch in its belt.”

“Not to mention that its residents have plenty to do on the weekends,” they added.

Marana had the 7th highest household median income adjusted for cost of living at $76,484.

HomeSnacks.net tries to paint a picture of what it's like to live in places across America. To do that, they gather data from around the web to help determine a wide array of factors about where people live including safety, desirability, and culture.

