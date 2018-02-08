Crash blocking I-19 northbound travel south of Tucson near Pima Mine Road

A crash is slowing travel on northbound Interstate 19 at milepost 50 near the Pima Mine Road exit, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

There are significant delays in both directions due to the crash and the left lanes in both directions are now blocked according to ADOT.

UPDATE: The left lanes in both directions are now blocked. https://t.co/QpyLI4b3kd — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 8, 2018

No further information was immediately known.

