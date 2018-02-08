Crash blocking I-19 northbound travel south of Tucson near Pima Mine Road

A crash is slowing travel on northbound Interstate 19 at milepost 50 near the Pima Mine Road exit, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. There are significant delays in both directions due to the crash.
UA police will be stationed along East Sixth Avenue between North Campbell and North Euclid avenues on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to implement diverging diamond interchanges in three intersections on Phoenix-area freeways as well as the one in Pima County.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area and use an alternate route if possible. No further information was immediately known.
There is a five-mile backup according to the Arizona Department of Transportation, it could take a little while to clear.
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.
House Bill 1083 would allow enhanced carry permit holders to sue universities and other public locations that prohibit them from carrying - this would include universities and courthouses.
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
