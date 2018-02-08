Tucson Sector Director wins Bronze in Senior Olympics

Andrea Foster, director for Personnel and Finance wins bronze for powerlifting. (Source: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

Tucson Sector Border Patrol’s Director for Personnel and Finance, Andrea Foster, won a bronze medal in powerlifting during Tucson’s Senior Olympic Festival on Jan. 26.

Director Foster won the bronze medal by bench-pressing 115 pounds, squatting 195 pounds, and dead lifting 205 pounds. Foster has participated in and promoted various fitness campaigns for Tucson Sector Border Patrol employees, such as “Get Off the Floor” to encourage a healthy lifestyle.

The annual Senior Olympics Festival, held this year from Jan. 6 through Feb. 3 at the Morris K. Udall Regional Center, which promotes health, fitness and an active lifestyle among seniors. The event is Tucson’s largest organized annual senior activity. Results for this year’s festival can be found online at https://www.tucsonaz.gov/parks/senior-olympic-festival

