CBP announces new hours of operation for the Port of Sasabe

The Arizona Department of Education is partnering with Pima Community College’s Post Degree Teacher Education Program to host an Education job fair.
The Tucson Unified School District said it fired the long-term substitute who was in charge. The violence is bad enough. But TUSD's having to rely on long-term substitutes only underscores the problems we have in Arizona about hiring teachers.
The KOLD News 13 weather team has called a First Alert Action Day because southern Arizona will likely see rain next week.
An Oro Valley couple has filed a lawsuit against Georgia Tech's Josh Pastner, claiming sexual assault and battery by the head basketball coach.
The 64th annual Tucson Gem and Mineral Show at the Tucson Convention Center runs through Sunday, Feb. 11.
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
The FDA has a new warning for a popular herbal supplement used to treat pain.
The Orleans District Attorney’s office indicted a convicted killer on three additional counts of first-degree murder on Thursday. Joseph Brandt, 48, confessed to the killings last week during a Texas prison interview investigators.
