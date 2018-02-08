CBP announces new hours of operation for the Port of Sasabe

U.S. Customs and Border Protection, in conjunction with Mexican Border Service Agencies, announce new hours of operation for the Port of Sasabe starting February 26, 2018.

Acting Director of Field Operations Guadalupe Ramirez met with the local community Wednesday, Feb. 7 to announce the new hours of operation and to address any stakeholder concerns.



As of Feb. 26, the new hours will be: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Thursday as well as Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday and Sunday only.



The new hours are based on current and historical vehicle data crossing. Sasabe is 71 miles southwest of Tucson.

