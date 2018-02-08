Oro Valley, Marana partner to host MOVE Across 2 Ranges

Calling all hikers - the Town of Oro Valley and Town of Marana are once again partnering to host the 7th annual MOVE Across 2 Ranges hiking challenge.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018.

MOVE, which stands for Marana Oro Valley Experience, gives outdoor enthusiasts of all ages and abilities the opportunity to hike, stroll or trail run two beautiful mountain ranges in the Marana and Oro Valley area: the Tortolitas and Santa Catalinas.

Participants can choose one of four hiking challenges:

Mighty Move – 6 miles Major Move – 10 miles Mega Move – 15 miles Massive Move – 21.5 miles

After the hike, participants can recover, revive and refuel at the finish line party in Catalina State Park. Enjoy music, food trucks, raffle prizes and much more.

Those interested in participating - registration is $30 in advance or $35 at packet pick-up or on event day. New for this year is the family registration rate, at $20 per family member. The new rat is applicable for any of the four challenges, and there must be at least a family of two to qualify for the special rate.

Registration for the event includes a meal and beverage ticket (to be redeemed at the Recover, Revive and Refuel Area after the hike), admission into Catalina State Park, and snacks and drinks at the Packet Pickup Party on Feb. 23.

Event shirts are $10 and are also available for purchase on event day. Start times for the challenges vary, depending on which you choose. For more route details or to register, visit www.move2ranges.com or call (520) 229-5050.

Participants may pick up their event materials the morning of the event or at the special Packet Pickup Party on Friday, Feb. 23 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Oro Valley Summit Hut, 7745 N. Oracle Road.

EVENT LOCATIONS

Tortolita Mountain Trailhead, 14810 N. Secret Springs Drive, Marana, AZ

Catalina State Park, 11570 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley, AZ

