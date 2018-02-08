Volunteers needed in Cochise County to help abused and neglected children

Local community members are being asked to step up and represent the best interests of the 220 children who are currently in the child welfare system, and awaiting court proceedings to determine their future.
An Oro Valley couple has filed a lawsuit against Georgia Tech's Josh Pastner, claiming sexual assault and battery by the head basketball coach.
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.
Mesa police have arrested a man they suspect is a serial flasher. On February 7, 2018, the Mesa Police Department arrested Erik Gerard Becker, 50, on multiple counts of Public Sexual Indecency and Indecent Exposure.
The incident happened on Jan. 24 at a Circle K at 5818 South Palo Verde Road, south of Drexel.
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.
Your paycheck may go up this month. Here's how.
A common scam across the country includes depositing thousands of dollars from what appears to be a legitimate check is now circulating in Texarkana, Texas.
House Bill 1083 would allow enhanced carry permit holders to sue universities and other public locations that prohibit them from carrying - this would include universities and courthouses.
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
