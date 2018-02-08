AZ Dept. of Education, PCC to host education job fair

The Arizona Department of Education is partnering with Pima Community College’s Post Degree Teacher Education Program to host an Education job fair Feb. 10 at the PCC Downtown Campus.
More than 35 public school districts, charter holders, community partners are expected to participate.
The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at the PCC Downtown Campus at 1255 North Stone Avenue
For more information and to register go online to: https://goo.gl/JKwYd6
WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.
KOLD
KMSB
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
KTTU
dmcmanus@kmsb.com
(520) 770-5462EEO Report Closed Captioning
7831 N. Business Park Drive
Tucson, AZ 85743
(520) 744-1313
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.