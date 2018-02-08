AZ Dept. of Education, PCC to host education job fair

The Arizona Department of Education is partnering with Pima Community College’s Post Degree Teacher Education Program to host an Education job fair Feb. 10 at the PCC Downtown Campus.

More than 35 public school districts, charter holders, community partners are expected to participate.

The job fair will be from 9 a.m. to noon, on Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at the PCC Downtown Campus at 1255 North Stone Avenue

For more information and to register go online to: https://goo.gl/JKwYd6

