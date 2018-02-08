APP EXTRA: Busting smugglers in Pima County - Tucson News Now

APP EXTRA: Busting smugglers in Pima County

By Tucson News Now Staff
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The war on drugs, human trafficking and stolen guns isn't just a battle on the border. It's a fight right here in Pima County.

That's why the sheriff's department has a specialized unit working to keep those things off our streets and from moving around the country.

The Border Interdiction Unit, or BIU, has a knack for finding drugs and guns.

