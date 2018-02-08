Nogales food truck owner burned by scam

At one point you could catch a meal at Roman Trujillo’s food truck during the morning and afternoon.

He parked the “Charisma Catering Company” truck at Mariposa Road. Right now, the spot where he parked the truck is taken and his tables covered with dust. His business has been shutdown for now.

Trujillo had his truck for two years. He’d been thinking about getting a bigger truck to expand his business. So he and his wife looked online for a food trailer.

They found one on Craigslist. The seller was in Nebraska and they emailed the seller, who sent the Trujillo family a link to eBay motors. The Trujillos sent $8,000 to a Wells Fargo account in Florida.

The family quickly learned it was a scam. Turns out it was a fake page and phone number on the link.

The money they sent was what they had saved to upgrade, to better serve the community. Trujillo was hurt and became angry. He never expected something like this to happen to him.

Now he’s trying to get back on his feet. His sister has set up a go fund me page to help the family.

https://www.gofundme.com/charisma-catering-outdoor-eatery

