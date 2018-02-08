Nogales food truck owner burned by scam

At one point you could catch a meal at Roman Trujillo’s food truck during the morning and afternoon. He parked the “Charisma Catering Company” truck at Mariposa Road. Right now, the spot where he parked the truck is taken and his tables covered with dust.
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.
Local community members are being asked to step up and represent the best interests of the 220 children who are currently in the child welfare system, and awaiting court proceedings to determine their future.
An Oro Valley couple has filed a lawsuit against Georgia Tech's Josh Pastner, claiming sexual assault and battery by the head basketball coach.
Mesa police have arrested a man they suspect is a serial flasher. On February 7, 2018, the Mesa Police Department arrested Erik Gerard Becker, 50, on multiple counts of Public Sexual Indecency and Indecent Exposure.
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
