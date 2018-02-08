Halftime: UCLA 44, Arizona 34

Cats down 10 to the Bruins going into the locker room.
An Oro Valley couple has filed a lawsuit against Georgia Tech's Josh Pastner, claiming sexual assault and battery by the head basketball coach.
Kevin Sumlin will get $14.5 million over five years.
Wildcats add four include Cienega's Jamarye Joiner.
High school athletes from all across the country are signing on the dotted line today, National Signing Day.
