Halftime: UCLA 44, Arizona 34 - Tucson News Now

By Damien Alameda, Sports Director
Tucson, AZ (KOLD) - Arizona trails UCLA at halftime by 10, 44-34 after Jaylen Hands hit a three pointer at the buzzer. 

Bruins shot 56% in the first half. Arizona shot 42%.

Deandre Ayton leads the Cats with 8 points.

