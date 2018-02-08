Cochise County embraces cutting edge drone technology

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible. No word on when the area will reopen.
Cats down 10 to the Bruins going into the locker room.
Tucson's oldest Gem Show kicked off this morning to large crowds and a considerable amount of "wow" factor. This year's theme is crystals and there is no shortage of the bright and shiny amethysts, agates, quartz and emeralds.
Spending too much time on digital devices could be causing permanent damage to your child's eyes.
Both north and southbound lanes of travel were blocked by the crash. The area has cleared and travel has improved though there is still some slowing.
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.
Two toddlers with unibrows came home from daycare with waxed eyebrows. The daycare is investigating.
The 19-year-old South Carolina woman fought off people who tried to help her.
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.
The FDA has a new warning for a popular herbal supplement used to treat pain.
