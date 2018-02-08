Serious injury crash closes eastbound Valencia at Camino de Oeste

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible. No word on when the area will reopen.
Both north and southbound lanes of travel were blocked by the crash. The area has cleared and travel has improved though there is still some slowing.
A new study says drowsy driving is far more common and dangerous than we know. Federal statistics cite fatigue for about 1 to 2 percent of crashes nationwide, but new numbers from AAA state it's more like 10 percent.
UA police will be stationed along East Sixth Avenue between North Campbell and North Euclid avenues on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is planning to implement diverging diamond interchanges in three intersections on Phoenix-area freeways as well as the one in Pima County.
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.
Opposition from Democratic liberals and tea-party Republicans in Congress may imperil a budget deal reached by Senate leaders to keep the government operating past midnight Thursday.
A sexual assault lawsuit was filed against former University of Memphis head basketball coach Josh Pastner in Arizona.
The toddler was found with severe burns from the hot water. Investigators found rats, mice and cockroaches eating leftover food laying around in the home.
A Massachusetts couple says it was fun at first when they started receiving free mystery packages from Amazon that they hadn't ordered, but now they want it to stop.
