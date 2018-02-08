Serious injury crash closes eastbound Valencia at Camino de Oeste

A crash with serious injuries has closed eastbound Valencia at Camino de Oeste according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible.

EB Valencia is currently closed at Camino de Oeste and east of due to collision with serious injuries. Please avoid the area. — Pima County Sheriff (@PimaSheriff) February 9, 2018

No further information was immediately available.

