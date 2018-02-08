Serious injury crash closes eastbound Valencia at Camino de Oest - Tucson News Now

Serious injury crash closes eastbound Valencia at Camino de Oeste

By Tucson News Now Staff
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A crash with serious injuries has closed eastbound Valencia at Camino de Oeste according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. 

Drivers are asked to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible. 

No further information was immediately available.  

WANT MORE? Download the Tucson News Now app for Apple and Android devices.

Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly