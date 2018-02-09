Rillito Park Racetrack gears up for 75th year of horse races

The Rillito Park Racetrack opens for its 75th season of horse racing Saturday, Feb. 10.
The Rillito Park Racetrack opens for its 75th season of horse racing Saturday, Feb. 10.
Clayton Keller scored Arizona's fourth straight goal at 3:55 of overtime to give the Coyotes a 4-3 comeback victory over the Minnesota Wild.
Clayton Keller scored Arizona's fourth straight goal at 3:55 of overtime to give the Coyotes a 4-3 comeback victory over the Minnesota Wild.
Cats lose second straight.
Cats lose second straight.
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.
Her sense of humor during a dark and sad time caught the attention of people nationwide for all the right reasons.
Her sense of humor during a dark and sad time caught the attention of people nationwide for all the right reasons.
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.
About 10 percent of the sophomore class at a Chicago-area high school is made up of multiples.
About 10 percent of the sophomore class at a Chicago-area high school is made up of multiples.
Extra security is in place at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital for fear that a woman may have been planning ways to snatch a baby.
Extra security is in place at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital for fear that a woman may have been planning ways to snatch a baby.
A local family's adoption story is going viral. The Palmers of Perrysburg have been featured by Love What Matters and People Magazine.
A local family's adoption story is going viral. The Palmers of Perrysburg have been featured by Love What Matters and People Magazine.
One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Friday morning.
One man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in a Walmart parking lot Friday morning.