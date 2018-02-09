Rillito Park Racetrack gears up for 75th year of horse races

The Rillito Park Racetrack opens for its 75th season of horse racing Saturday, Feb. 10.

The horses have been practicing for the start of the six-week season.

The meet features quarter horse and thoroughbred racing. In fact, Rillito is the first quarter horse track in the world. So, there’s a lot of history.

Michael Weiss, the track’s general manager, said people return year after year because they love the heritage.

“To have a track last that long and the crowds and enthusiasm that we get here you know is not like any other,” he said.

He said every weekend is a party.

“This place is fun, it's amazing the crowds that come and I'm expecting good weather and I just see a huge crowd,” he said.

Meanwhile, the track faced some uncertainty in the past. Last year, the Pima County Board of Supervisors waited one month before opening day to renew its lease. An extension was approved until 2021.

The post time for the first race is scheduled for 1 p.m. Click here to see the full schedule.

