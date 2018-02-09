Bipartisan proposal would allow AZ voters to decide on recreational marijuana

The proposal would allow those 21 and older to possess an ounce of marijuana and grow up to six plants. (Source: KOLD News 13)

Voters would have another chance to weigh in on legalizing marijuana in Arizona under a proposal in the state House.

The proposal from Republican Rep. Todd Clodfelter of Tucson and Democratic Rep. Mark Cardenas of Phoenix was announced Thursday, Feb. 8. If approved by the House and Senate, it would be on November's ballot.

Opposition among Republican lawmakers to legalizing marijuana is strong, so it success remains in doubt.

The proposal would allow those 21 and older to possess an ounce of marijuana and grow up to six plants. Smoking in public would be banned and cities and towns could bar marijuana businesses. Current medical marijuana laws would remain intact.

The proposal would tax sales and allow employers to bar workers from using marijuana.

Arizona voters narrowly rejected a legalization effort in 2016.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.