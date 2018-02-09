Suspect in Vail homicides to appear in court after release from hospital

Hernando Enriquez, 44, was arrested in connection with the Feb. 2 deaths of his wife Sandra Enriquez, 43, and daughter Isabelle Enriquez, 15. He is also facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly attacking his teenage son.
Voters would have another chance to weigh in on legalizing marijuana in Arizona under a proposal in the state House.
At one point you could catch a meal at Roman Trujillo’s food truck during the morning and afternoon. He parked the “Charisma Catering Company” truck at Mariposa Road. Right now, the spot where he parked the truck is taken and his tables covered with dust.
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.
Local community members are being asked to step up and represent the best interests of the 220 children who are currently in the child welfare system, and awaiting court proceedings to determine their future.
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.
This season the flu has killed more than 50 children and the virus shows no signs of slowing down.
A Florida woman says an airline told her to flush her hamster down a toilet at the airport because the emotional support rodent wasn't allowed to fly with her.
