Suspect in Vail homicides appears in court after release from hospital

By Tucson News Now Staff
Hernando Enriquez (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department) Hernando Enriquez (Source: Pima County Sheriff's Department)
Hernando Enriquez (left) has been accused of killing his wife Sandra Enriquez (center) and daughter Isabelle Enriquez. (Source: Sandra Enriquez / Facebook) Hernando Enriquez (left) has been accused of killing his wife Sandra Enriquez (center) and daughter Isabelle Enriquez. (Source: Sandra Enriquez / Facebook)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

The Vail man accused of a double homicide last week made his initial court appearance in Pima County on Friday, Feb. 9, after being released from the hospital.

Hernando Enriquez, 44, was arrested in connection with the Feb. 2 deaths of his wife Sandra Enriquez, 43, and daughter Isabelle Enriquez, 15. He is also facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly attacking his teenage son.

According to documents from the Pima County Sheriff's Department, which can be read HERE, the incident happened at the family's home in the 400 block of N. Tomasita Drive.

Enriquez is being held without bond and the state has requested that he have no contact with family, including his son.

