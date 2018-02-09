Suspect in Vail homicides appears in court after release from hospital

Hernando Enriquez, 44, was arrested in connection with the Feb. 2 deaths of his wife Sandra Enriquez, 43, and daughter Isabelle Enriquez, 15. He is also facing an attempted murder charge for allegedly attacking his teenage son.
Voters would have another chance to weigh in on legalizing marijuana in Arizona under a proposal in the state House.
At one point you could catch a meal at Roman Trujillo’s food truck during the morning and afternoon. He parked the “Charisma Catering Company” truck at Mariposa Road. Right now, the spot where he parked the truck is taken and his tables covered with dust.
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.
Local community members are being asked to step up and represent the best interests of the 220 children who are currently in the child welfare system, and awaiting court proceedings to determine their future.
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.
A shooting has been reported at Georgia War Veteran's Nursing Home in Augusta. Richmond County dispatch confirms that there are injuries being reported.
Following a horrific car accident involving her two sons, a mother finally met the last good Samaritan who helped her sons immediately after the wreck.
An officer-involved shooting is under investigation in Locust Grove.
