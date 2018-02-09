Judge declares mistrial in 2002 double murder - Tucson News Now

Judge declares mistrial in 2002 double murder

By Tucson News Now Staff
Brian Ferry (Source: Tucson Police Department) Brian Ferry (Source: Tucson Police Department)
TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) -

A Pima County judge declared a mistrial on Friday, Feb. 9, in a double-murder trial from 2002.

Judge Kenneth Lee made the decision because the jury could not reach a verdict.

Brian Ferry was accused of killing 58-year-old Charles Russell and 42-year-old Catherine Nelson, who disappeared during a trip to Tucson to buy a motorcycle on Feb. 2, 2002.

Cold case detectives from the Tucson Police Department arrested Ferry on Jan. 28, 2015.

After the discovery of the couple's truck in a church parking lot near East 22nd Street and South Sixth Avenue on Feb. 7, 2002, the case went cold. Detectives determined foul play was involved, but had no leads and the incident was cleared as an unsolved missing persons case.

A status conference will be held on Feb. 21.

  Red Rock Correctional Center employee facing charges of sexual misconduct with a minor

    Red Rock Correctional Center employee, 46-year-old Paul Scott Thornton is facing four counts of sexual misconduct with a minor charges, after a Florence resident reported seeing an adult male and juvenile female "making out" in the Anthem/Merrill Ranch area, according to the Florence Police Department.  

    Tucson man accused of killing 6-month-old son

    A Tucson man has been charged in connection with the death his 6-month-old son, city police said.

    Judge declares mistrial in 2002 double murder

    A Pima County judge declared a mistrial in the double-murder case involving the deaths of a Phoenix couple who disappeared during a trip to Tucson to buy a motorcycle in 2002.

