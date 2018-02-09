Crash closes portion of Country Club south of airport - Tucson News Now

Crash closes portion of Country Club south of airport

By Tucson News Now Staff
Police have closed a portion of Country Club Road south of Tucson International Airport because of a serious crash on Friday, Feb. 9.

According to police, South Country Club Road is closed between Aerospace Parkway and East Old Vail Road.

No further details were immediately available.

