Crash closes portion of Country Club south of airport

According to police, South Country Club Road is closed between Aerospace Parkway and East Old Vail Road.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area, use an alternate route if possible. No word on when the area will reopen.
Both north and southbound lanes of travel were blocked by the crash. The area has cleared and travel has improved though there is still some slowing.
A new study says drowsy driving is far more common and dangerous than we know. Federal statistics cite fatigue for about 1 to 2 percent of crashes nationwide, but new numbers from AAA state it's more like 10 percent.
UA police will be stationed along East Sixth Avenue between North Campbell and North Euclid avenues on Wednesday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Detroit Police named 44-year-old Germaine Moore a suspect and tracked him to Millbrook, Alabama where he was arrested Tuesday. The news of his arrest startled 26-year-old Detroit resident Octavia Slaten.
Authorities say multiple officers have been shot and a suspect is dead south of Atlanta.
CNN reported a former teacher in Baton Rouge said a fourth grade student’s behavior was so bad she thought about quitting being a teacher, but later adopted the boy and his younger brother.
A jury has found Shelby Taylor guilty of attempted murder for putting her newborn baby in a dumpster in April 2015. The defense attorney and state prosecutor delivered closing arguments Thursday morning before the jury was dismissed for deliberations. The jury deliberated for about an hour and a half before returning a guilty verdict.
In so many classrooms across the state, students begin the day with the Pledge of Allegiance, followed by a carefully crafted lesson plan put together by teachers like Jason Broome.
When a Florida boy wanted a stuffed toy, he crawled inside a claw-style vending machine in the play area of a restaurant to fetch one.
Extra security is in place at Cleveland Clinic Fairview Hospital for fear that a woman may have been planning ways to snatch a baby.
Thirty people have been arrested in a recent Bell County prostitution sting, Bell County Sheriff said.
