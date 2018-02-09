Tucson-based environmental group urges lovers to think of the animals with condom campaign

A Tucson-based environmental group wants couples to think of wild animals before acting like them on Valentine's Day.

The Center for Biological Diversity is handing out endangered species condoms at events across the country.

The wrappers feature colorful artwork by Shawn DiCriscio along with slogans like "Wrap with care ... save the polar bear," "Before it gets any hotter...remember the sea otter," and "Can't refrain? Think of the whooping crane."

The group hopes to show how human population growth negatively affects wildlife.

"The rapid growth of our human population is pushing other species off the planet in what most scientists are calling the sixth mass extinction crisis," the center said on its website. "Yet this population explosion is too often ignored by the public, the media and even the environmental movement."

The CBD said its program had handed out hundreds of thousands of condoms since it was launched in 2009. You can check out the older slogans HERE.

Human overpopulation is at the root of our most pressing environmental problems, so this #ValentinesDay, please wrap ??with care and show some ?? to protect our endangered species & our environment.



