Vail man facing charges in fatal hit-and-run crash

A 22-year-old Vail man is facing a manslaughter charge following a fatal crash on I-19 Thursday, Feb. 8.

Dustin Pitts made his initial court appearance Friday and was given a $20,000 bond.

Arizona DPS said Pitts was driving on I-19 when he rear-ended another vehicle.

DPS said Pitts fled the scene, ran off the road, hit the median and flipped his vehicle.

Blake Durler, a passenger in Pitts' vehicle, was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected. The 28-year-old Durler, who is from Tucson, died at the scene.

